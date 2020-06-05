Willie Jones launches new single Trainwreck

Willie Jones has debuted his new single Trainwreck.

Mixing country and hip-hop, the song shows that Willie is continuing to forge his own path in the music industry. The song was written by Willie with multiple Grammy Award winner Mark Batson (Eminem, Dr. Dre, Beyoncé) and Justin Ebach, who recently won the CMA’s Triple Play Award in recognition of writing three #1 hits for Dustin Lynch, Brett Young and Jordan Davis within the space of twelve months.

Take a listen below:

Willie commented, “This is my first heartbreak song and listening back to it, I can still remember the pain I was going through. We can all relate to seeing your girl/guy with another man/woman but it sent me down a spiral that affected all different parts of my life. Don’t let the light-hearted banjo pluckin’ fool you, this song is very real and deep.”

Trainwreck follows the premiere of Willie’s music video for Back Porch, which was released last week. Fans have been enjoying getting closer to Willie during lockdown through his regular live streams themed around his interests including art, cooking and his upcoming puppet show series.

Willie made his first trip to the UK last October to perform as part of Country Music Week and he was due to perform at C2C: Country to Country back in March before it got postponed to 2021.