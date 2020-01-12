Willie Jones hops on to new version of Logan Mize’s I Ain’t Gotta Grow Up

Rising star Willie Jones has collaborated with country rocker Logan Mize for a new version of Logan’s hit I Ain’t Gotta Grow Up.

Produced by Dan Agee (Joe Nicholas, Jessie James Decker), the party anthem was written by Kyle Fishman, Dallas Davidson, and Rhett Akins. Take a listen to the new collaboration below:

Logan and Willie will kick off a tour together starting at the end of this month. The full dates for the run are:

Fri., Jan. 31 | Whiskey Baron | Colorado Springs, CO

Sat., Feb. 1 | Warehouse 25 Sixty-Five | Grand Junction, CO

Tues., Feb. 4 | Virginia Street Brewhouse | Reno, NV

Thurs., Feb. 6 | Strummer’s | Fresno, CA

Fri., Feb. 7 | The Parish | Anaheim, CA

Sat., Feb. 8 | Voodoo Room | San Diego, CA

Sun., Feb. 9 | Goldfield Trading Post | Sacramento, CA

Tues., Feb. 11 | Mystic Theatre | Petaluma, CA

Thurs., Feb. 13 | Ponderosa Lounge & Grill | Portland, OR

Fri., Feb. 14 | Substation | Seattle, WA

Sat., Feb. 15 | OK Corral | Kelowna, BC

Sun., Feb. 16 | The Pin | Spokane, WA

Thurs., Feb. 20 | Cowgirls | Kuna, ID

Fri., Feb. 21 | DeJoria Center | Kamas, UT

Sat., Feb. 22 | Sundance Steakhouse & Saloon | Ft. Collins, CO

Fri., Feb. 28 | Top Golf | Gilbert, AZ

Sat., Feb. 29 | Dirty Bourbon | Albuquerque, NM

Willie will be back in the UK this March to perform at C2C: Country to Country. It will be his first time here since he wowed during Country Music Week in October.