Will Hoge to release new album Tiny Little Movies this month

Will Hoge will release his self-produced new album Tiny Little Movies on 26th June 2020 via Thirty Tigers.

Ahead of the album release Will has released the singles Even the River Runs Out of Time and The Curse. Listen to The Curse below:

After tackling the arrangements over four days in an East Nashville rehearsal space, Hoge, guitarist Thom Donovan, drummer Allen Jones, and bassist Christopher Griffiths headed into Trace Horse Studio and tracked each song live.

“There’s a classic, rock & roll centrepiece to everything this band does, but it’s still a group of four different people, and we all bring different influences to the table,” says Hoge, who turned to Grammy-winning producer/engineer Matt Ross-Spang (Jason Isbell, Margo Price, Lori McKenna) to mix the album at Sam Phillips Recording. “We’ve got a metalhead in the group. We’ve got a Motown fan. We’ve got a guitarist who loves Johnny Marr. It’s a unique hodgepodge of sounds coming together, and we tried to accentuate that.”

In light of the current pandemic, Will has been swapping the road for the world wide web with a series of webcasts from his home in Nashville. He set out on his My House To Your House Tour at the end of April with new “tour stops” every other Friday.

Upcoming shows include:

June 12 – 11 pm GMT

June 26 – 11 pm GMT

The track listing for Tiny Little Movies is:

1. Midway Motel

2. The Overthrow

3. Maybe This Is Ok

4. Is This All That You Wanted Me For

5. Even The River Runs Out Of This Town

6. My Worst

7. That’s How You Lose Her

8. Con Man Blues

9. Likes Of You

10. The Curse

11. All The Pretty Horses