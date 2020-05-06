Wesley Dean releases new single Are You Gonna Save My World

Singer/songwriter, and 2008 Australian Idol winner Wesley Dean has released his new single Are You Gonna Save My World.

The song is his first release since taking time off from the spotlight to hone his craft with producer and mixer Beatriz Artola (Ryan Adams, Adele, Ellie Goulding). Watch the video for the track below:

With Are You Going To Save My World Wesley unintentionally delivers a message relatable to all.

“I wrote this song about a year ago – I had no idea what the state of the world would be when this was released,” said Dean.

Despite the seriousness of the storyline, the Australian native softens the blow with an upbeat, unique musical blend of country, folk and rock, all paired with a gritty, powerful vocal.

“I write from my own world view, more about people and places versus your standard love song. I think for me the angle for this music is a comment on society and how we are as human beings these days. The music is very timely for the situation. Hopefully, as people value entertainment more during times like these, this music can offer that escape and reprieve we all so desperately need.”

Wesley will release a follow up single next week entitled This Thing Called Life, an impassioned reflection of the challenges and injustices we face in life. The song will also be accompanied by a video.