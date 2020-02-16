Watch: Sean Stemaly releases music video for Last Night All Day

Big Loud’s Sean Stemaly has released the music video for his latest single Last Night All Day.

The lovestruck modern western is directed by Justin Clough and it was shot in Nashville. Watch the video below:

Tthe clip takes viewers on a deep dive into alternate reality, where Stemaly stars as a tech consultant daydreaming about what could’ve been with a damsel in (electronic) distress.

“I always look forward to making music videos,” Stemaly shared with Taste of Country. “I’m still new to it, so I just embrace that and have fun. I’m pumped to put this one out because it shows a different take on the story behind the song, something I didn’t expect when we recorded it. Last Night All Day is so special to me because it sounds different from anything else I’ve done – which is also what I love about it. You can listen to it in the truck and on the dance floor, it’s one of those songs to crank up loud and have a good time to. I want to thank Justin Clough and his team for killing it on this shoot, my team at Big Loud for always being top notch, and most of all thank the fans that have been listening. This one’s for y’all.”

Stemaly recently wrapped a run of shows supporting his label mate Hardy and he’ll be on the road again throughout the year including a stop at Tortuga’s Next From Nashville stage this spring.

Sean is currently in the studio with producer Joey Moi working on his debut project.