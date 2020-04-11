EF Country

Watch: Orville Peck returns with new single Summertime

Orville Peck
Tracy Hua
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Thomas Rhett enlists Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin and Keith Urban for Be a Light
No Newer Articles

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you