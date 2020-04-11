Watch: Orville Peck returns with new single Summertime

Country artist Orville Peck has released his new single Summertime.

The self-produced track features a video directed by Drew Kirsch (Taylor Swift, John Legend) and it finds Orville keeping within the cowboy way of life, traveling the distance, alone in a vast landscape. Watch the video below:

Orville says, “I wrote this song a long time ago and to me, Summertime has a few different meanings. Summertime can be a season, a person, or a memory of a happier time that can be difficult to visit. We also wanted to the video to focus around the idea of how we treat nature. Ultimately this is a song about biding your time and staying hopeful – even if it means missing something or someone.”

Summertime was first performed to an intimate, sold out crowd during a special, one-night only event at the Museum of Modern Art and again at a few tour dates before his tour was postponed.

The song is the first new music from Orville since the release of his self-produced debut album, Pony, in March 2019. The album picked up both fan and critical support, and led to Orville touring for nearly a year.

Orville is slated to perform at Coachella and Stagecoach this fall, as well as open for Harry Styles at his “Harryween” MSG shows this Halloween.