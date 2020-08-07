Watch: O&O drop inventive music video for new single When It Comes to Love

O&O have released their new single When It Comes to Love today and it’s now available to download and stream.

To accompany the new release, O&O have crafted a DIY music video in their London bedroom during the COVID-19 lockdown, shot entirely on iPhone. Watch the video below:

“Every single in this latest series has, so far, had a visual component,” say O&O. “We didn’t want lockdown restrictions to stop us from creating a great video, so we used what we had to bring the artwork to life in a video designed for the rabbit hole of Tik Tok. Our goal was to tie the audio and visual together into 3 minutes and 19 seconds of pure fun.”

When It Comes to Love is the follow-up to the recently released duet version of last single Leave It Til Tomorrow featuring Laura Oakes. Earlier this year O&O released the singles Here We Are and Dancing on the Floor.

The Country duo have over 50,000 streams to date and have featured on Apple Music’s official Today Country playlist. With well over a million views on their official YouTube channel, the recent launch of a new series featuring collaborations with other emerging artists was given the nod of approval from James Taylor himself, who shared their cover of Sweet Baby James (with singer/songwriter Joe Martin) on his social media channels.

O&O will perform a special YouTube Live Stream Concert on Sunday 9 August 2020.

The duo’s full band headline show at legendary London venue the Spice Of Life is scheduled for 18th September 2020, with support from Robbie Cavanagh and Jess Thristen.