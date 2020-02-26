Watch: O&O debut music video for new single Dancing on the Floor

Rising Country duo O&O have debuted the music video for their latest single Dancing on the Floor.

The track was released to download and stream earlier this month, and the fun video features a host of cameos as the band performs and dances against a blue background. Watch it below:

The video was filmed at North 17 Studios in London, and directed and edited by William Fielding with assistance from Jordan Rawi. You’ll spot emerging Country duo Emma & Jolie in the video along with Country Hits Radio presenter Matt Spracklen as well as other familiar faces.

Dancing on the Floor was written and performed by O&O and produced by the band with Alec Brits. The song was recorded and mixed at The Cabin in Liverpool and mastered by Rogan Kelsey.

It’s the follow-up to Here We Are and we think it’s the best song to come from the duo yet!