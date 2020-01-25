Watch: Hot Country Knights debut music video for Pick Her Up featuring Travis Tritt

Pick Her Up, the debut single from Dierks Bentley‘s comedy band Hot Country Knights is here and the video premiered yesterday.

Featuring Travis Tritt, Pick Her Up is a throwback to the glory days of Country music in the 90s. The video was directed by Was Edwards and sees the Knights transform an average joe to win over his love interest, played by Tiffani Thiessen.

Watch the video below:

Pick Her Up is produced by Dierks Bentley along with co-writers Jim Beavers and Brett Beavers. It will impact country radio on 3rd February.

“Travis Tritt is our longtime spirit animal and we have spent many a long night in the back of the van dreaming of working with or maybe even FOR Tiffani,” explained band leader Doug Douglason. “When UMG finally came around and signed us…they were two of our demands for the music video.”

Pick Her Up has already picked up widespread critical acclaim and it’s the first taste of original music from Hot Country Knights.

The band is comprised of band leader Douglas (“Doug”) Douglason, lead bass player Trevor Travis, lead guitarist Marty Ray (“Rayro”) Roburn, keytar/fiddle player Terotej (“Terry”) Dvoraczekynski, steel guitarist Barry Van Ricky and percussionist Monte Montgomery.