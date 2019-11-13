Watch: Florida Georgia Line perform Blessings on Jimmy Kimmel

Florida Georgia Line stopped by ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! ahead of Thanksgiving to give their first televised performance of new single Blessings.

The duo – Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley – took a night off from their Las Vegas residency to perform the track, which you can watch below:

Performing on the outdoor stage in Los Angeles, the duo also performed their 16th number one hit Simple. Both tracks are taken from the band’s current album Can’t Say I Ain’t Country, which is available now.

Watch the performance of Simple below:

Can’t Say I Ain’t Country has been certified Gold in the US and is the follow-up to their 2016 album Dig Your Roots. Florida Georgia Line have been nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year at The 53rd Annual CMA Awards, which takes place in Nashville tonight.

Florida Georgia Line are the first Country act to achieve RIAA’s Diamond certification (10 million copies sold). They hold the longest reign on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, 50 straight weeks, with 8x Platinum #1 Meant to Be with Bebe Rexha.