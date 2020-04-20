Watch: Dustin Lynch burns a town down in Momma’s House video

Dustin Lynch burns down his hometown in the dramatic video for his latest single Momma’s House.

The video was filmed in Lafayette, TN and directed by Mason Dixon. Momma’s House is a tale of heartbreak and the video sees Dustin performing surrounded by fire as buildings around him burn to the ground. Watch the video below:

As the video and the song progresses, Dustin changes his mind and decides to have a whiskey while sitting on a barstool rather than burn the town down.

“All the love stories that were successful in my life happened in high school in that small town kind of setting,” Lynch told Entertainment Weekly. “And that’s who you married and that’s who you had a family with, so Momma’s House really takes me back to those times. I’ve been that guy before where I’ve just wanted to rip everything apart, but you know what I realized…is that lyrics to songs mean a whole lot more once you’ve been broken up with… All the sudden that John Mayer record means a little something different you know back in the day. That’s kinda what I clung onto. But pretty much every song that would come on the radio, it kinda felt different. You know I look at it differently because my world was crushed.”

Momma’s House is taken from Dustin’s latest album Tullahoma, which was released earlier this year.