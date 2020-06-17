Watch: Danielle Bradbery unveils gorgeous video for Never Have I Ever

Danielle Bradbery has released the video for her new single Never Have I Ever.

The video was filmed adhering to social distancing guidelines and it captures her on a ranch in her home state. Danielle’s mother Gloria acted as her glam team for the shoot.

Watch the video below:

The stripped-down video showcases Danielle’s flirty and vulnerable sides as she gives one of her most raw performances to date. It was directed by Peter Zavadil and penned by Bradbery, Laura Veltz and David Hodges.

Bradbery shares, “Never have I ever imagined filming a music video while staying six feet apart, but we made it happen! This was an incredibly raw performance for me, so my hope is that it adds another layer of emotion and meaning to the song for the fans.”

“This video was a chance for Danielle to showcase her growth and maturity from where she was when fans last saw her,” said Zavadil. “One of our biggest goals was to simply let her sing the song and be drawn into her world through what she is experiencing. When somebody is vulnerable enough to bare their soul, the work can become so compelling and I feel that we were able to capture that for this video.”

Never Have I Ever is Danielle’s latest single and follows on from the release of her second album I Don’t Believe We’ve Met in 2017. Danielle also recently collaborated with Diplo and Zac Brown on a new song Hometown for Diplo’s Country album Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil.