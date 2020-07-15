Watch: Charley Crockett debuts psychedelic video for Run Horse Run

Charley Crockett has released the psychedelic spaghetti western video for his new song Run Horse Run.

The song features on Charley’s upcoming album Welcome to Hard Times, which will be released on 31st July 2020 via Thirty Tigers. The video is part of a cinematic series of music videos, where Charley plays the same lonesome character traveling through the American wilderness.

Watch the video below:

This episode features Charley sprinting across desert landscapes, alongside train cars and galloping on horseback. He also continues the recurring theme of speaking on a mystical yellow phone and clutching a vintage clock.

Speaking about the inspiration for the video, Charley stated, “When I’m in Las Vegas I like to sit at the bar and watch all the races on the screens inside the Wynn Casino. There’s a comfort I find in knowing those horses are running. I remember watching people place bets on the races in the French quarter. All the old time gamblers pouring over the newspapers trying to get a fix on who’s thoroughbred was gonna come through. It’s a wild chance to take because with horses it’s really anybody’s guess. And there’s so many different ways to bet. There’s a lot of cheating going on too. A champion horse might retire to green pastures. The forgotten one’s don’t always fair so good. That reminds me a lot of the game I’m playing.”

He adds, “I feel like those race horses, coming out of nowhere from the back of the line, all the odds against you. You better watch out too because you might look over your shoulder to see me behind you thinking you’re winning but really you’re just about to get lapped. In horse racing anything can happen and the ones who start out first might end up last.”

Welcome to the Hard Times is produced by Mark Neill with songwriting contributions from Pat McLaughlin and Dan Auerbach. The album was recorded in Valdosta, Georgia at Mark Neil’s studio with a studio band consisting of Kullen Fox, Colin Colby, Alexis Sanchez, Mario Valdez, Nathan Fleming, Billy Horton and Mackenzie Rosser.

The track listing for Welcome To Hard Times is:

1. Welcome To Hard Times

2. Run Horse Run

3. Don’t Cry

4. Tennessee Special

5. Fool Somebody Else

6. Lily My Dear

7. Wreck Me

8. Heads You Win

9. Rainin’ In My Heart

10. Paint It Blue

11. Black Jack County Chain

12. The Man That Time Forgot

13. The Poplar Tree