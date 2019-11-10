Watch: Andrew Combs debuts the video for Dry Eyes

Andrew Combs has released the music video for new single Dry Eyes.

The video arrives ahead of Combs’ European tour dates, which include a London show at The Lexington on 10th December. Watch the video below:

Dry Eyes is taken from Combs’ latest album Ideal Man and the video is shot in black-and-white. It is an evocative and atmospheric portrayal of relationships and loss, featuring surreal metaphors of intimacy and enmity.

“Dry Eyes is the only classic ‘you did me wrong’ relationship song on this new record,” explains Combs. “I wrote it with my pal Burton Collins, who is a great lyricist here in Nashville. It’s about a former bride who did not know how to show any emotions, even in the face of a dissolving relationship. The narrator is trying to make sense of someone so callous, while at the same time trying to erase them from their own memory.”

The song is the follow-up to Stars of Longing, Save Somebody Else and Born Without a Clue.

Combs will be touring Europe in support of Ideal Man in November and December.

The full dates are:

27/11 – Rock & Blues Café, Zaragoza, ES

28/11 – Sala Siroco, Madrid, ES

29/11 – Riquela Club, Santiago, ES

01/12 – Kafe Antzokia-Kutxa Beltza, Bilbao, ES

02/12 – Cine Groucho, Santander, ES

04/12 – St Lawrence’s Church, Biddulph, UK

05/12 – Pleasance Cabaret Bar, Edinburgh, UK

06/12 – CCA, Glasgow, UK

07/12 – Cleeres, Kilkenny, IE

08/12 – Lost Lane, Dublin, IE

09/12 – Louisiana, Bristol, UK

10/12 – The Lexington, London, UK

11/12 – Tivoli Vredenburg, Utrecht, NL

12/12 – Café de Amer, Amen, NL

13/12 – Stille Nacht, Rotterdam, NL