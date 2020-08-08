Ward Thomas to release new album Invitation in October

Ward Thomas will release new album Invitation on 2nd October on WTW Music through eastwest.

The album is largely produced by Jonathan Quarmby (Lewis Capaldi, Tom Walker, Finley Quaye) with the bulk of the recording done during lockdown. The album’s first single is Sweet Time, which you can hear below:

The girls say, “2020 has been a year full of learning, which we feel has changed our approach to this album. We recorded a lot of it from our cottage, and working remotely came with its share of challenges, but also new opportunities. Although recorded during uncertain times, the record feels like an invitation to a more positive time; to a more open and exciting new chapter. We named it after a lyric in the song ‘Open Your Mind’ because the album feels like an invitation – whether it be figuratively, an invitation to self-reflect, or physically, to a time when we can all party again.”

The track listing for Invitation is:

1. Sweet Time

2. Don’t Be A Stranger

3. Open Your Mind

4. Someday

5. Meant To Be Me

6. Dear Me

7. Hold Space

8. Wait Up

9. My Favourite Poison

10. Painted Legacy

11. If There Were Words

12. Halfway (with James Blunt)

13. Human (Live from Wembley Arena with Jack Savoretti)

14. Landslide

Ward Thomas will embark on an intimate Invitation acoustic tour, which was rescheduled due to Covid-19, for April next year. The 16-date run will include two dates at London’s Union Chapel on the 26th & 27th.