Ward Thomas announce Unfiltered 2020 tour

Ward Thomas have announced the details of their intimate 2020 Unfiltered tour.
In support of their Top 10 album Restless Minds, the tour will be an acoustic experience for fans kicking off in April. The run includes a show at London’s Union Chapel on 7th May.
Fans can expect the duo to play fan favourites from their chart topping album Cartwheels and 2019’s Restless Minds, as well as some brand-new tracks.
The full tour dates are:
April
Fri 24th Grand Central, Liverpool
Sat 25th Mackintosh Church, Glasgow
Sun 26th Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh
Mon 27th RNCM Concert Hall, Manchester
Wed 29th Forum, Bath
Thurs 30th City Varieties, Leeds
May
Fri 1st Forum Theatre, Barrow
Sat 2nd Engine Shed, Lincoln
Tues 5th O2 Academy, Bournemouth
Wed 6th Assembly, Leamington
Thurs 7th Union Chapel, London
Sat 9th St Georges, Brighton
Sun 10th Palace Theatre, Southend
Mon 11th Epic Studios, Norwich
Wed 13th New Vic Theatre, Woking
Tickets for the shows go on sale on Friday 8th November 2019 at https://ticketmaster-uk.tm7559.net/eGj9O.