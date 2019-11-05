Ward Thomas announce Unfiltered 2020 tour

Ward Thomas have announced the details of their intimate 2020 Unfiltered tour.

In support of their Top 10 album Restless Minds, the tour will be an acoustic experience for fans kicking off in April. The run includes a show at London’s Union Chapel on 7th May.

Fans can expect the duo to play fan favourites from their chart topping album Cartwheels and 2019’s Restless Minds, as well as some brand-new tracks.

The full tour dates are:

April

Fri 24th Grand Central, Liverpool

Sat 25th Mackintosh Church, Glasgow

Sun 26th Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh

Mon 27th RNCM Concert Hall, Manchester

Wed 29th Forum, Bath

Thurs 30th City Varieties, Leeds

May

Fri 1st Forum Theatre, Barrow

Sat 2nd Engine Shed, Lincoln

Tues 5th O2 Academy, Bournemouth

Wed 6th Assembly, Leamington

Thurs 7th Union Chapel, London

Sat 9th St Georges, Brighton

Sun 10th Palace Theatre, Southend

Mon 11th Epic Studios, Norwich

Wed 13th New Vic Theatre, Woking

Tickets for the shows go on sale on Friday 8th November 2019 at https://ticketmaster-uk.tm7559.net/eGj9O.