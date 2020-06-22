Tyler Rich debuts new track Feels Like Home – watch the lyric video

Tyler Rich has debuted new track Feels Like Home.

The song, which is available to download and stream now, was recorded by Tyler at home while in quarantine. The release is accompanied by an animated lyric video and you can watch it below:

“The idea behind this song was embracing comfort in unexpected experiences. When you meet a stranger in a place you’ve never been before, and they make you feel at home or those familiar moments that connect an entire crowd – dancing or singing along to a song they all know like a group of old friends. I’ve loved those times throughout my life and have even seen fans at my shows enjoy this feeling together, so it’s really special we could create that in Feels Like Home,” comments Tyler.

Feels Like Home follows the uptempo Rather Be Us and Tyler’s first trip to the UK in October 2019 for Country Music Week.

Tyler has performed alongside Dustin Lynch, Sam Hunt, Brett Eldredge, Justin Moore, Cole Swindell, Dan + Shay, Brett Young and Jon Pardi.

Earlier this year Tyler started his Rich Rescues initiative while out on the road and continues raising awareness for pet adoption from home in Los Angeles.