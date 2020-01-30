EF Country

Tyler Farr returns with Only Truck in Town

Tyler Farr
Broken Bow Records/Night Train Records
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Sam Lewis announces headline Manchester show in February
Next Article
C2C: Country to Country 2020 Main Stage Spotlight: Eric Church

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you