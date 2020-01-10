Two Ways Home release new single Prove Me Wrong

Two Ways Home have released their new single Prove Me Wrong, which is available now to download and stream.

To mark the song’s release the band has also unveiled the music video filmed and produced by Declan Creffield. Take a look below:

Prove Me Wrong was written by Two Ways Home aka Isabella Mariee and Lewis Fowler, and it’s taken from their upcoming album Break the Silence. The song is described as being ‘a freewheeling powerhouse of unrequited love, taking the duo down a more determined stronger road’.

In early 2019 Two Ways Home launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise the money to record their debut album. They’ve already teased fans with the release of Speed of Anything and Out on the Road. Break the Silence is due for release in Spring 2020.

Two Ways Home released their debut EP Wood For Trees in 2015. They have worked the UK and European tour circuit and honed their songwriting skills in Nashville.

Most recently Two Ways Home partnered with Caffe Nero for a 35-date tour of the UK and accumulated over 120,000 plays in stores, they have racked up 250,000 streams across platforms, performed at the top of the Shard and even finished the soundtrack to an Austrian documentary.