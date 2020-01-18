Twinnie to release debut album Hollywood Gypsy in April

British singer-songwriter Twinnie will release her debut album Hollywood Gypsy on 17th April on BMG.

To celebrate the announcement, Twinnie has released new track Type of Girl and confirmed she’ll be on tour in March. Listen to Type of Girl below:

The latest track was recorded at Baggpipe Studios in Sweden. The song is a free-spirited, sassy pop song with infectious hooks and a catchy chorus.

Speaking of the track Twinnie said, “I have a strong vision of who I am, and it’s not anybody else’s job to tell me. So that song was me saying that upfront to a future boyfriend”.

Hollywood Gypsy was recorded between London, Nashville and Sweden. It’s a collection of pop-Country songs that features the previously released songs Better When I’m Drunk, Social Babies and the title track.

Talking about the album Twinnie said, “The title of the album pretty much sums me up.” She continued, “I am a traveller by nature and by heritage, so I am quite free. ‘Hollywood Gypsy’ is about me, my life, my artistry.”

For the album Twinnie has been co-writing with multi Grammy Award-winning writers and producers, Nathan Chapman (Taylor Swift, Shania Twain), Dave Barns (Carrie Underwood, Marren Morris), amongst others.

The track listing for Hollywood Gyspy is:

1. Type of Girl

2. Better When I’m Drunk

3. I Love You Now Change

4. Chasing

5. Hollywood Gypsy

6. Superhero

7. More

8. Social Babies

9. Daddy Issues

10. Lie to Me

11. Feeling of Falling

12. Whiplash

You can see Twinnie on tour at the following dates in March:

Tue 17th – Glasgow, Stereo

Wed 18th – Manchester, Deaf Institute

Thurs 19th – Birmingham, O2 Academy3

Fri 20th – Bristol, The Louisiana

Sun 22nd – York, The Crescent

Tue 24th – London, Omeara