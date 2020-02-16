Travis Denning releases break-up anthem ABBY

Travis Denning has released ultimate break-up anthem ABBY.

Available to stream and download now, the track was written by Ashley Gorley, Matt Jenkins and Chase McGill. It’s Travis’ first outside recording and follows his current Top 20 single After a Few.

Take a listen to ABBY below:

“The minute I heard this song I knew I had to record it, because my instant reaction was ‘Man, I wish I had written that,’” shared Denning. “I feel like anyone who has gone through a breakup can relate to it in some way and wishing they had a response as bold as ’Any Body But You.’ We’ve played it out on the road live a few times and the reaction has been wild. I’m excited that more people are getting to hear this song. It’s a fun one.”

Travis kicked off the year by supporting Dustin Lynch on the Stay Country Tour. He will join Sam Hunt as a special guest on his The Southside Summer Tour this summer, which begins in May.

To date Travis has more than 134 million streams worldwide. His debut single David Ashley Parker From Powder Springs reached the Top 40 and he’s opened shows for Cole Swindell, Alan Jackson, LANCO and Riley Green, as well as headlining his own Heartbeat Of A Small Town tour.