Tim Montana announces European tour for July

Tim Montana has announced his intention to come to Europe in July for a series of tour dates.

The southern rocker will be supporting his debut solo album American Thread, which is out now on Tim Montana / Empire. The dates are due to kick off in Germany on 10th July and take in dates in Holland and the UK.

Tim will also play select festivals and gigs as support to The BossHoss too.

The full list of dates for July are:

10th – Germany, Dresden, Junge Garde *

11th – Holland, Weert, Bospop Festival

12th – Germany, Munich, Tollwood *

14th – UK, Bristol, Thekla

15th – UK, Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

16th – UK, London, Lafayette

18th – UK, Kent, Ramblin’ Man Fair

20th – Germany, Berlin, Frannz Club

22nd – Germany, Eyrichshof, Open Air *

23rd – Germany, Trier, Ampitheater *

24th – Germany, Emmendingen, I EM Music*

25th – Germany, Rastatt, Residenzschloss *

*supporting The BossHoss

Tickets for the UK shows are available from Live Nation (London) and Alt Tickets (Nottingham and Bristol), while tickets for the dates in Germany are available from Live Nation.