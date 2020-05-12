Tim McGraw releases new single I Called Mama

On Friday Tim McGraw released his new single I Called Mama.

The song was released two days before Mother’s Day in the US and it was written by Lance Miller, Marv Green and Jimmy Yeary. I Called Mama was produced by Tim and Byron Gallimore and marks McGraw’s first new music since returning to Big Machine Records earlier this year.

Take a listen to the track below:

Tim also released a US Mother’s Day inspired lyric video containing some never-before-seen footage of him as a baby with his mom. A larger scale music video out later this month will feature videos and photos submitted by fans with their moms.

I Called Mama is the follow-up to Thought About You, which was Tim’s second single release on Columbia Nashville after Neon Church. His return to Big Machine promises to bear more music in the coming months.

Tim’s last album was 2017’s The Rest of Our Life, a collaborative project with his wife and fellow Country singer Faith Hill.