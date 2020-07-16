Tim McGraw announces new album Here on Earth to be released in August

Tim McGraw will release Here on Earth, his first solo album in five years, on 21st August 2020.

The star’s 16th studio album is available for pre-order now and features the current single I Called Mama, which was released around Mother’s Day in the US earlier this year. McGraw has also released the title track giving fans another taster of the record.

Here on Earth is McGraw’s first record since returning to Big Machine Records earlier this year. It’s a collection of songs McGraw brought together to create vignettes of shared human emotions such as love, relationships, introspection and fun.

The album as a whole provides a musical tapestry of life and a shared experience that we can use to connect all the different lives that we live, all the different parts of the world that we come from and use music as the universal language to bring people together.

McGraw plans to kick off the album on 21st August with a first of its kind album live stream experience. Hold that date and stay tuned for more details to be announced.

The track listing for Here On Earth is:

1. L.A. | Carlton Anderson, Shane Minor, Phil O’Donnell

2. Chevy Spaceship | Jonny Price

3. Here On Earth | Jessie Joe Dillon, Chase McGill, Jon Nite

4. Damn Sure Do | Tony Lane, James T. Slater

5. Hallelujahville | Tom Douglas, Blake Griffith, Brett Taylor

6. Good Taste In Women | Jaren Johnston, Bryan Simpson, Nathan Spicer

7. Hard To Stay Mad At | Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Lori McKenna

8. Sheryl Crow | Wendell Mobley, Neil Thrasher, Laura Veltz

9. Not From California | Levi Hummon, Marcus Hummon, Matt McVaney, Brad Warren, Brett Warren

10. Hold You Tonight | Ross Copperman, Jon Nite

11. 7500 OBO | Matt McGinn, Jennifer Schott, Nathan Spicer

12. If I Was A Cowboy | Zack Dyer, Lonnie Lee Fowler, Dave Turnbill

13. I Called Mama | Marv Green, Lance Miller, Jimmy Yeary

14. Gravy | Andy Albert, Tom Douglas, Allen Shamblin

15. War Of Art | Lance Miller, Jeremy Spillman, Brad Warren, Brett Warren

16. Doggone | Claire Douglas, Tom Douglas, Jaren Johnston, Aimee Mayo