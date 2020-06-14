Tickets now on sale for Lisa Wright’s DC Sessions show

Tickets have gone on sale for UK Country music star Lisa Wright‘s DC Sessions show.

Taking place on Thursday 18th June 2020, the show will be streamed live on StageIt and feature a 30-minute acoustic performance from Lisa. Tickets cost only $3.50 and are available now at https://www.stageit.com/destination_country/lisa_wright_dc_sessions/83685.

Lisa is one of the leading stars on the UK Country music scene, building a strong fanbase thanks to her live performances and the single Tennessee. She’s supported the likes of Cam and Jillian Jacqueline during their UK shows.

The third performer for this month’s DC Sessions, Lisa follows sold-out shows from Lauren Jenkins and Kenny Foster. Destination Country launched their live streaming weekly series at the end of March and have had artists such as Kaitlyn Baker, Kyle Daniel, Austin Jenckes, Rob Mayes, Thompson Square and Kalie Shorr perform.

More events are due to be announced this week so make sure you’re keeping an eye on the Destination Country socials so you don’t miss out!