Tickets for Destination Country’s Live In Your Living Room sessions with Thompson Square and Lauren Jenkins are on sale now

Destination Country‘s Live In Your Living Room series continues this week with two more shows to celebrate the Easter weekend.

CMA Award-winning duo Thompson Square will perform on Thursday 9th April at 9pm UK time and breakout singer-songwriter Lauren Jenkins will perform on Friday 10th April at 9pm UK time. Tickets for both shows are on sale now:

Thompson Square: https://www.stageit.com/destinationcountry/thompson_square_live_in_your_living_room/73430

Lauren Jenkins: https://www.stageit.com/destinationcountry/lauren_jenkins_live_in_your_living_room/73431

Each show will last 30 minutes in length and feature live music as well as a Q&A segment with fans.

All of the money raised from tickets and tips, after StageIt takes its mandatory cut, will go directly to the artists. This is a fantastic way to support artists during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has hit their revenue streams hard.

The latest shows follow the recent sessions from Kaitlyn Baker, Austin Jenckes and Kyle Daniel. Upcoming shows include Rob Mayes, Haley & Michaels, Tim Prottey-Jones and Jess Thristan.

You can keep up-to-date with all the latest shows by following Destination Country on StageIt at https://www.stageit.com/destinationcountry