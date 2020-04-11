Thomas Rhett enlists Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin and Keith Urban for Be a Light

Thomas Rhett has released new single Be a Light featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin and Keith Urban.

The song was released on the star’s 30th birthday and it was co-written by Thomas with Josh Miller, Josh Thompson and Matt Dragstrem. Take a listen below:

“I wrote Be A Light last year as a way to process negativity and sadness I was seeing in the world,” explains Thomas. “Now, as I sit in my home with my family on my 30th Birthday, we are in the middle of a world-wide pandemic affecting every single human on earth, all while our town of Nashville is still healing from devastating tornadoes that destroyed so much of our city less than one month ago. But, among the wreckage, I see us come together in ways I never dreamed possible. I knew in my heart this was the time to share this message with the world and our community. The voices who join me on this track are some of the brightest lights I know. I hope this song serves as a reminder that we are all in this together.”

All proceeds from Be a Light will go to MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund to help people in the music industry affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and subsequent cancellation of multiple music events. From hotel and bar gigs to major music festivals, COVID-19 is deeply impacting live music events, and the creative community behind it all. Administered through MusiCares, the COVID-19 Fund will be used to directly support those in the music community with the greatest need.