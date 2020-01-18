This Is Us star Chrissy Metz signs record deal with Universal Music Group Nashville

Chrissy Metz, one of the lead stars of the hit NBC drama This Is Us, has signed a record deal with Universal Music Group Nashville.

The announcement comes as Chrissy’s debut single I’m Standing With You, written by Diane Warren and featured in the movie Breakthrough, is nominated for an Oscar. Chrissy performed the song live for the first time at the ACM Awards last April alongside Carrie Underwood, Lauren Alaina, Maddie & Tae and Mickey Guyton.

“To say I am excited to fulfill a lifelong dream is an understatement,” shares Metz. “Music has always been my first love and to be working alongside Cindy and the incomparable team at UMG is truly a gift!”

“Chrissy Metz is simply tapped into America’s emotional conscience,” explains Cindy Mabe, President, Universal Music Group Nashville. “Music was her first love and no matter if she’s singing, acting, writing or just being, she’s always real, powerful and fully connected with her audience. I can’t wait to put her musical story into the world and I’m so inspired to bring her into the Universal Music Group Nashville family.”

Chrissy is currently working on her debut Country album, which will be released later this year. She is also set to produce the upcoming Inspirational Mountaineer Movie Gorge in the works with Amazon.

Her memoir, This Is Me, debuted at #1 on the New York Times Bestseller List.