The Wood Brothers to release new album Kingdom in My Mind this month

The Wood Brothers will release new studio album Kingdom in My Mind on 24th January 2020 via Honey Jar/Thirty Tigers.

The 11-song collection was recorded during improvised sessions with themes reckoning with circumstance, mortality, and human nature. The latest track unveiled from the record is The One I Love below:

“We all have these little kingdoms inside of our minds,” says Chris Wood. “And without really planning it out, the songs on this album all ended up exploring that idea in some way or another. They look at the ways we deal with our dreams and our regrets and our fears and our loves. They look at the stories we tell ourselves and the ways we balance the darkness and the light.”

For Kingdom in My Mind the band set about writing and recording the album without doing so intentionally. At the time, the trio thought they were simply breaking in their new Nashville recording studio, laying down a series of extended instrumental jam sessions as a way to test drive the facility.

“If we had known we were making a record, we probably would have been too self-conscious to play what we played,” reflects Chris. “At the time, we just thought we were jamming to break in our new studio, so we felt free to explore all these different ways of playing together without worrying about form or structure. It was liberating.”

“We weren’t performing songs,” continues Oliver. “We were just improvising and letting the music dictate everything. Somebody would start playing, and then we’d all jump into the groove with them and see where it went. Normally when recording, you’re thinking about your parts and your performances, but with these sessions, we were just reacting to each other and having fun in the moment.”

The Wood Brothers are currently on the road in the US and in late January, they’ll launch the first leg of their Kingdom in My Mind tour that includes two nights at Webster Hall in New York City and a hometown show at The Ryman in Nashville.

The track listing for Kingdom in My Mind is:

1. Alabaster

2. Little Bit Sweet

3. Jitterbug Love

4. Cry Over Nothing

5. Don’t Thing About My Death

6. Little Bit Broken

7. The One I Love

8. Little Blue

9. A Dream’s A Dream

10. Satisfied

11. Little Blue (Reprise)