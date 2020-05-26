The Wandering Hearts to release second album in August

The Wandering Hearts will release their second album, a self-titled set, on 14th August 2020 through Decca.

The follow-up to debut album Wild Silence, The Wandering Hearts features the lead single Over Your Body, which is out now. Watch the video below:

The Wandering Hearts recorded the new album in Woodstock, NY at the start of the year. The trio – Tara Wilcox, Chess Whiffin and AJ Dean-Revington – started writing for the album by drawing on personal experiences. The songs cover topics that are universally relatable such as life, death, love and fear.

They commented: “Tackling some of these topics can feel very heavy, especially when times seem equally tough, and asking for help is sometimes hard. However, knowing that we’re stronger together than apart is the key. Hope has become the core of what this record stands for and what it means to us. Never losing hope that we can at any moment change the outcome of our future.”

The band worked with producers Simone Felice and David Baron for the record.

The Wandering Hearts track list is:

1. Hammer Falls

2. Over Your Body

3. Build A Fire

4. I Feel It Too

5. Gold

6. Dolores

7. Dreams

8. Never Too Late

9. Tell Me When I Wake Up

10. On Our Way

11. Stardust

12. Lullaby