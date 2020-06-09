The Texas Gentlemen to release new album Floor It!!! in July

The Texas Gentlemen will release new album Floor It!!! on 17th July on New West Records.

The 13-song set was produced by Matt Pence (Jason Isbell, John Moreland, Midlake) and recorded at the legendary Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals, AL, Niles City Sound in Ft. Worth, TX and Pence’s own EchoLab Studios in Denton, TX.

The Lone Star-bred Texas Gentlemen consist of co-frontmen Nik Lee & Daniel Creamer (who also handle guitar and keys), Ryan Ake on guitar, Scott Edgar Lee, Jr. on bass, and Aaron Haynes on drums (who has since been replaced by Paul Grass).

The band was originally assembled as an all-purpose studio band for an eclectic array of singer-songwriters including Leon Bridges and Nikki Lane (among others). They’ve backed everyone from George Strait and Kris Kristofferson to Terry Allen and Ray Wylie Hubbard in a live setting.

“We all have pretty good grips on what we’re supposed to do, so a lot of Floor It!!! was tracked live in the studio, with as few overdubs as possible,” Nik Lee says. “We like to have it where everybody’s just vibing together in one room.”

As for how he would describe the Gents? “I think it was said best by a guy on BBC radio,” he says. “We were on tour in Europe, and we’re driving to the airport and the DJ comes on and clears his throat and he goes, ‘Okay, up next we have a Texas boo-gie band called The Texas Gentlemen.’ So that’s what I like to say: we’re a Texas boogie band!”

Physical copies of the album will include the full-sized Floor It!!! board game which features double-sided game pieces of the band members (with both sober and inebriated sides). Floor It!!!, where players can “roll the dice and get good and blind.” Brought to you by Habsbro.

Floor It!!! will be available across digital platforms, on compact disc, and standard black vinyl. A limited Blue, Red, and Yellow Colored Vinyl Edition with all four sides unique to one another will be available at Independent Retailers.

A limited “Sticky Icky Vinyl” Green with Orange Splatter Edition will be available exclusively from Vinyl Me, Please and a limited Green, Orange and Magenta Tri-Striped Colored Vinyl Edition is available for pre-order now via New West Records.

The track listing for Floor It!!! is:

1. Veal Cutlass

2. Bare Maximum

3. Ain’t Nothin’ New

4. Train to Avesta

5. Easy St.

6. Hard Rd.

7. Dark at the End of the Tunnel

8. Sing Me to Sleep

9. Last Call

10. She Won’t

11. Charlie’s House

12. Skyway Streetcar

13. Floor It!!!