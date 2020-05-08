The Rising release new single Shadows on the Wall

Northern Ireland’s The Rising has released new single Shadows on the Wall today.

Exploring their darker, edgier side, the Country duo recounts the tale of a family secret, one that has been known about but been denied for years. Take a listen below:

The story recounts a tale of child abuse and how it is hidden within the family. The victim just remembers seeing the “Shadows On The Wall” that came to visit every night, haunting the victim like a demonic ghost. As the story moves on the character decides to go back and face the fear of going home and facing the demons of the past. But they find the courage to go back and they set about laying the past to rest with explosive measures.

Talking about the track The Rising comments, “We felt it was important to let listeners see the deeper and darker side to us and our writing. To fit in with the theme of the song we explored a harder musical feel. With heavier guitars and a beefier production. One of the joys of this monthly single campaign is we are free to explore different sounds and musical ideas. Something that has been very liberating for us as a duo. As we can let the song itself take the lead, taking us wherever it wants to go.”

The Rising aka Chantelle and Chris recorded, produced and mixed the song themselves at their studio Renegade Studios. They played all the instruments on the track, apart from the drums, which were tracked by Session Drummer Chris Brush in Nashville, TN.

The track was Mastered by Pete Maher (U2, Rolling Stones, The Killers, Snow Patrol and many more).

The artwork for the single is a specially commissioned illustration by artist Becvardoodles. The illustration is a hard hitting image capturing the literal meaning of the lyrics and how the abuser torments its victim.

Shadows on the Wall is the third release from The Rising in 2020.