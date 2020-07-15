The Mavericks celebrate their roots with new album En Español in August

The Mavericks are celebrating their Cuban-American roots with new album En Español, released on 21st August 2020.

En Español will present five new songs written in Spanish, plus their unique take on seven classic tracks that long inspired the band to make Cuban, Tejano/Tex-Mex and Latin rhythms. The carefully chosen covers include songs by Juan Gabriel, Julio Iglesias, Andrea Bocelli, Enrique Iglesias, and more.

“This is the record I’ve been wanting the Mavericks to make for a very long time. I’m a first generation Cuban-American, and some of these songs are songs my family would play and sing on weekends at family parties and get-togethers. But it’s not all nostalgia either. There are plenty of new original songs that put this record squarely in the moment for us,” says Raul Malo of The Mavericks.

The album is produced by the band’s longtime creative partner Niko Bolas (Neil Young, Prince, Sheryl Crow) and Mavericks lead singer and principal songwriter Raul Malo. It can be pre-ordered at https://ffm.to/enespanol-eu.

En Español will be released by the band’s own Mono Mundo Recordings, supported by Thirty Tigers. The Mavericks are also joined once again by their Fantastic Five sidemen – along with special contributions from longtime collaborators, such as Grammy-winning keyboardist and arranger Alberto Salas and Tejano accordion legend Flaco Jiménez.

The En Español track listing is:

1.La Sitiera / “The Sitiera” (Writer: Rafael López González)

2.Recuerdos / “Memories” (Writers: Raul Malo, Alejandro Menéndez Vega)

3.No Vale La Pena / “It’s Not Really Worth It” (Writer: Alberto Aguilera Valadez)

4.Poder Vivir / “To Live” (Writers: Raul Malo, Alejandro Menéndez Vega)

5.Sombras Nada Maìs / “Shadows and Nothing More” (Writers: José María Contursí, Francisco J. Lomuto)

6.Mujer / “Woman” (Writer: Raul Malo)

7.Me Olvideì De Vivir / “I Forgot to Live” (Writers: Pierre Abel Billon, Julio Iglesias, Jacques Able Jules Revaud)

8.Pensando En Ti / “Thinking of You” (Writers: Raul Malo, Cynthia Susana Medina)

9.Sabor A Miì / “Taste of Me” (Writer: Alvaro Carrillo Alarcón)

10.Suspiro Azul / “Blue Sigh” (Writers: Raul Malo, Alejandro Menéndez Vega, Lisset Diaz Guevara, Miguel Comas)

11.Cuando Me Enamoro / “When I Fall In Love” (Writers: Mario Panzeri, Daniele Pace, Roberto Livraghi)

12.Me Voy A Pinar Del Riìo / “I’m Going to Pinar Del Rio (Writers: Néstor Manuel Pinelo Cruz)