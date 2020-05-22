The Lowdown Drifters unveil new single Alright – take a listen!

The Lowdown Drifters have released their new single Alright, which is available to download and stream from today.

The song was recorded at the esteemed Modern Electric Sound Recorders in Dallas, TX and was produced by Tim Allen (Shane Smith and the Saints, Zach Nytomt), engineered by Bradley Prakope (Shane Smith and the Saints) and mastered by Nathan Allen (Seryn, Luke Wade, Comanche Moon).

Take a listen below:

Alright is the follow-up to 2019 album Last Call for Dreamers. It was inspired by vocalist and songwriter John Cannon’s decade of travelling thousands of miles as a long haul trucker prior to his plunge into the music business.

His return to the road that inspired Alright and almost cost him his life. On the way back from a cross country run John was checked into the emergency room with chest pains that were as daunting to his health as the vices that permeated his years prior to touring.

The aftermath brought about Alright, a stark look at the way that reintegrating into the life on the road magnified not only the drive for musical expression, but provided a clarity to the true cost it could have.

The track features performances by Ben Hussey (American Aquarium, Dolly Shine, 6 Market Blvd.), Drew Harakal (Cody Jinks) and Jenee Fleenor (CMA Musician of the Year, Blake Shelton, Cody Johnson).