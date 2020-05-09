The Long Road postponed to 2021 and teases first acts

The Long Road has been postponed to 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Speculation has been rife for a while that the festival wouldn’t be going ahead this year and the official announcement came earlier this week. In a statement The Long Road said:

As the response to COVID-19 has progressed in recent weeks, our team at The Long Road have been working hard to assess what the impact on this year’s festival may be.

While the festival is a number of months away, given the current climate, it is with regret that we announce that The Long Road won’t be possible this year. Creating an event in September that both stays true to the values that you our community deserve, and most importantly keeps you, the artists and our wider country family safe will not be possible.

Alongside a priority to protect the capacity of the NHS and emergency services in Leicestershire, a need that will be present for some time to come, we also have to acknowledge the difficulties in bringing together a line-up which features so many of our friends from across the pond during a climate of restricted travel and distancing measures.

The 3rd edition of The Long Road will now take place 10th – 12th September 2021. Planning is already well underway and we’re working to move as many of the scheduled acts over to next year as possible.

Ahead of a full announcement later this year, we wanted to give you a flavour of the variety and talent that we have to look forward to, so we’re announcing a preview of 2021 artists shortly.

Any existing tickets will automatically be transferred to the 2021 event, but should you not be able to attend these new dates we will of course refund your tickets. All ticket holders will shortly receive an email from their ticket provider with further details on this process.

During this time of change our community will continue to grow and to support one another, we are so proud to be a part of that with all of you. Be safe and take care of each other and we’ll see you a little further down the road in 2021.

TLR x

To give fans something to look forward to, The Long Road has announced a preview of artists that will join the line-up in 2021.

Brandy Clark, Dale Watson, Sunny Sweeney, Gretchen Peters, Cassadee Pope, Kyle Daniel, Whitney Rose, The Ghost of Paul Revere, Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Lilly Hiatt, Candi Carpenter, Gangstagrass, The Adelaides, Sarah Darling, Lauren Morrow, Flats & Sharps, Noble Jacks, Morganway, Roseanne Reid, Callum Pitt, Jade Helliwell, Jess Thristan and Legends of Country have all been announced.

Creative Director of The Long Road, Baylen Leonard says “We just wanted to say thank you for your support and your patience and your understanding while we figured out what was going on this year. The entire team work on The Long Road year-round but the moment that it really comes to life is when all of you join us in Leicestershire so we’re really sad that we’re not going to be able to do that this year.

We’re so proud of this initial 2021 line up, and we hope that it will provide you all with a little something to look forward to. A huge thank you to all artists, agents and managers who have moved mountains to make The Long Road part of their 2021 calendar.

We so look forward to joining together with all of you a little further down the road in 2021. Stay safe.”

Early Bird tickets for 2021 are on sale now.