EF Country

The Haden Triplets to release The Family Songbook in January

The Haden Triplets
Trimeter Records/Thirty Tigers
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Steep Canyon Rangers - North Carolina Songbook: Live from Merlefest April 28th 2019 album review
No Newer Articles

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you