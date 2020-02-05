The founders Of Entertainment Focus, Your Life In A Song, Lyric Magazine, Off The Record and Triple Fret Entertainment are proud to announce the formation of ‘Destination Country’

The founders of Entertainment Focus, Your Life in a Song, Lyric Magazine, Off the Record and Triple Fret Entertainment, the leading country music outlets in the UK are proud to announce the formation of ‘Destination Country’ – the only UK country media collective.

The collective’s main objective is to work together to further improve the strength of country music in the UK, pooling together their experience in the industry to create new experiences for fans. From artist experiences to bringing international artists to the UK for the first time, Destination Country is working on a raft of exciting ventures that will be revealed over the coming months.

Commenting on the launch of Destination Country, the founders say:

“With more than 15 years experience in country music between us, we’ve identified an opportunity to come together that will provide a network that supports established and emerging country music talent, while creating opportunities for fans to get closer to the artists they love. Between us, we’ve established ourselves as destinations for country fans to get the latest news, reviews and interviews, and together we’re going to be able to represent and promote the genre in a much stronger way.”

For more information visit http://www.destination-country.com and find us on Facebook and Instagram @destcountry and on Twitter @dest_country.