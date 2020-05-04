Tenille Townes to release The Lemonade Stand album in June

Tenille Townes will release her album The Lemonade Stand on 26th June 2020 via Columbia Nashville in partnership with RCA Records.

The album is produced by Jay Joyce and features 12 songs, all co-written by Townes, including five tracks from her Road to the Lemonade Stand EP and her new release The Most Beautiful Things.

Of the release Tenille shares, “The Lemonade Stand is a collection of songs that mean so much to me and are the way I see the world in this season of my life right now. I want this music to be like a gathering place, where people can come and be filled up. I hope this record reminds people of who they are, that they are not alone, and reminds them of their dreams. This record is the dream that I had when I was a seven-year-old kid singing along in the backseat of the car. She would really be freaking out right now.”

The Lemonade Stand also features the single Jersey On The Wall (I’m Just Asking), which was recently certified Gold in Canada and reached #1 on the BDS Canada and Mediabase Canada country radio charts.

The Lemonade Stand track list is:

1. Holding Out For The One

2. Where You Are

3. Jersey On The Wall (I’m Just Asking)

4. Lighthouse

5. White Horse

6. I Kept The Roses

7. When I Meet My Maker

8. Come As You Are

9. The Way You Look Tonight

10. Find You

11. Somebody’s Daughter

12. The Most Beautiful Things