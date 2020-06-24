Tenille Townes talks about The Lemonade Stand and performs Come As You Are for DC’s Happy (Half) Hour

Tenille Townes releases her album The Lemonade Stand on Friday 26th June 2020.

Featuring singles such as White Horse and Holding Out For The One, the album is Tenille’s debut and fans have been waiting patiently for it to drop. Ahead of the album release, Tenille caught up with Destination Country during their latest Happy (Half) Hour to talk about the album, perform Come As Your Are and play some games.

You can watch the full video below:

Fans will notice that the album features new versions of some of the songs Tenille has previously released. Explaining the decision to do that, Tenille says:

“It was just sharing the evolution of it. It was always intended to be able to produce these songs full out, but to be able to introduce them first as just the way I play them with my guitar – a lot of the touring was just based around that guitar vocal situation. It was really exciting to be able to introduce the music through Living Room Worktapes and then to be able to build around that foundation towards the produced version of the record has been so much fun. I had a blast to get to see the evolution of the songs.”

During the Happy (Half) Hour Tenille also reflected on her standing ovation during Country Music Week at Bush Hall.

“Oh, I will never forget that trip as long as I live, I felt like there was something really special that happened at that show, being the first headline show and having people sing along, it felt like we were all hanging out. It was so special to me and it definitely brought things to life around the music of this record. I’m just really looking forward to getting it out, I can’t wait to come back.”

