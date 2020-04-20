Tenille Townes debuts new track The Most Beautiful Things

Tenille Townes has debuted new song The Most Beautiful Things.

The song arrives as Tenille’s label Sony Music Nashville announces a new partnership with RCA Records, which will combine the efforts of RCA, Columbia Nashville and the SMN label group behind a global plan for the artist.

Listen to The Most Beautiful Things below:

Talking about the song Tenille shares, “We were all once a little kid, full of wonder and seeing the beauty in anything. We were unafraid to be ourselves, relentlessly willing to dream the craziest of dreams because we weren’t scared of failing, or of what anyone else thought. I hope this song helps people remember what that felt like. Holding on to the love we have for each other and the most beautiful things around us, even in hard times, is what keeps that feeling alive. It makes me so thankful to get to put out this song right now in the times we are in.”

Tenille also recently released a performance video of the late Bill Withers’ Lean On Me, which was recorded remotely and featured fellow country artists Abby Anderson, Kassi Ashton, Keelan Donovan, Alex Hall, Adam Hambrick and Caylee Hammack.

Earlier this year Tenille released her EP Road to the Lemonade Stand ahead of her album The Lemonade Stand, which is produced by Jay Joyce and due for release later this year.