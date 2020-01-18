Tenille Townes announces Road to the Lemonade Stand EP for February

Tenille Townes will release new EP Road to the Lemonade Stand on 7th February via Columbia Nashville.

The EP kicks off the build up to the release of Tenille’s debut album The Lemonade Stand, which is set to follow this spring.

Of the release, Tenille shares, “I wanted to put out this EP to continue to tell the story of these songs. This EP is for everyone that has been on this road with me so far…the ones who have shared their stories at the shows and in messages and who have given these songs a home. You have shaped me and shaped the meaning of The Lemonade Stand. I’m so excited to walk on this Road to the Lemonade Stand with you.”

The EP is produced by Jay Joyce (Eric Church, Little Big Town) and it features five songs written by Tenille including her current single Jersey On the Wall (I’m Just Asking) and a cover of Keith Urban’s hit Stupid Boy.

In celebration of the release, Tenille will tour extensively this year including two specials shows with Keith Urban in Las Vegas and a series of dates supporting Alan Jackson, as well as returning to the UK and Europe in March for C2C Festival main stage appearances as part of the CMA’s Introducing Nashville series.

The track list for Road to the Lemonade Stand is:

1. Holding Out For The One

2. White Horse

3. Jersey On The Wall (I’m Just Asking)

4. I Kept The Roses

5. Somebody’s Daughter

6. Stupid Boy

You can see Tenille live in 2020 at the following dates:

January 17—Las Vegas, NV—The Colosseum at Caesars Palace*

January 18—Las Vegas, NV—The Colosseum at Caesars Palace*

January 23-24—Rivera Cancun, Mexico—Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa Festival

February 8—Nashville, TN—Country Music Hall of Fame

February 10—Nashville, TN—All For The Hall at Bridgestone Arena

February 14—Atlanta, GA—State Farm Arena†

February 15—New Orleans, LA—Smoothie King Center†

February 21—El Paso, TX—UTEP Don Haskins Center†

February 22—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena†

March 7—Berlin, Germany—Verti Music Hall

March 8—Amsterdam, Netherlands—AFAS Live

March 10—Cologne, Germany—Club Volta

March 11—Munich, Germany—Hansa 39

March 13—London, UK—The O2 Arena

March 14—Glasgow, UK—SSE Hydro

March 15—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena

March 26—Tulsa, OK—BOK Center†

March 27—Springfield, MO—JQH Arena†

March 28—Kissimmee, FL—Country Thunder

April 8—Green Cove Springs, FL—Clay County Fair

April 17—Biloxi, MS—Crawfish Music Festival

April 19—Florence, AZ—Country Thunder

April 25—Indio, CA—Stagecoach Festival

August 7—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena†

August 28—Detroit, MI—Little Caesars Arena†

August 29—Green Bay, WI—Resch Center†

October 2—Salt Lake City, UT—Vivint Smart Home Arena†

October 3—Denver, CO—Pepsi Center†

*supporting Keith Urban

†supporting Alan Jackson