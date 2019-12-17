Tenille Arts to release new album Love, Heartbreak & Everything in Between in January

Tenille Arts will release new album Love, Heartbreak, & Everything in Between on Reviver Records/19th & Grand Records on 10th January 2020.

The 12-song record features two songs written solely by Tenille. The rest see her collaborating with the likes of Allison Margaret Cruz, Whitney Duncan, Derek George, Alex Kline, Palmer Lee, Josh Logan, Lizzy McAvoy, James Slater, Grand Vogelfanger and Adam Wheeler.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The collection is produced by Kline, Vogelfanger and Wheeler, along with Matt Rovey.

“I’m so excited about this album,” said Tenille. “It’s everything I’ve been through this past year, so I decided to title it ‘Love, Heartbreak, & Everything in Between.’ It’s four love songs, four breakup songs and four songs about everything else in life. I got to collaborate with new songwriters and producers, and I’m so proud of the creativity on this album.”

Ahead of the album release, Tenille will return to The Bachelor on ABC on Monday 6th January 2020 to perform Somebody Like That. It will be her third appearance on the show.

The full track listing for the album is:

1. Somebody Like That * – Tenille Arts, Alex Kline, Allison Margaret Cruz

2. Slow it Down *** – Tenille Arts, Josh Logan, Grant Vogelfanger

3. Wild Love **** – Tenille Arts, Derek George, Palmer Lee

4. Butterfly Effect * – Tenille Arts, Lizzy McAvoy, Adam Wheeler

5. I Hate This ** – Tenille Arts, Adam Wheeler

6. Nothing to See Here ** – Tenille Arts, Whitney Duncan

7. Another Life ** – Tenille Arts

8. Right Guy, Wrong Time ** – Tenille Arts

9. Call You Names * – Tenille Arts, James Slater

10. Missing You * – Tenille Arts, Alex Kline, Allison Margaret Cruz

11. Wouldn’t You Like to Know * – Tenille Arts, Alex Kline, Allison Margaret Cruz

12. Everybody Knows Everybody * – Tenille Arts, Alex Kline, Allison Margaret Cruz

* Produced by Alex Kline

** Produced by Adam Wheeler & Matt Rovey

*** Produced by Grant Vogelfanger

**** Produced by Derek George