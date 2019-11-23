Temecula Road unveil cover of Alabama’s Christmas in Dixie

Temecula Road are getting ready for the holidays with the release of their cover of Alabama’s classic festive song Christmas in Dixie.

Available to stream and download now across all digital platforms, the trio have put their own spin on the track. Christmas in Dixie was originally released by Alabama in 1985 and featured on their album Alabama Christmas.

Take a listen to Temecula Road’s version below:

The song arrives as the rising trio prepare to hit the road with Sara Evans on her Blue Christmas Tour, starting 5th December in Huntsville, Alabama. The band has also just announed their return to the Grand Ole Opry, following their recent debut, in Nashville of 1st February 2020 with tickets on sale now.

Christmas in Dixie rounds off a year that has see Temecula Road releasing three new singles – Fades, Never Knew I Needed You and Maybe Not – and they returned to the UK in October for Country Music Week and to support Scotty McCreery on his debut UK tour.

We caught up with trio during Country Music Week to find out about their new music, their Christmas in Dixie cover and their plans for 2020.