Stephanie Ryann releases new single Nights Like These

Stephanie Ryann has released her new song Nights Like These.

She debuted the song during her weekly Sunday morning Instagram livestream #PajamaSessions. Nights Like These was written by Stephanie and Scott Kurt, and produced by one of Nashville’s top producers, Brent Rader.

Watch the lyric video below:

Stephanie states that, “living through these uncertain times has brought about many different emotions. I woke up one morning reminiscing about the nights (and days) before quarantine and found myself inspired to write. Before long I had the song written and ready to be produced. Within a week, the song was radio-ready, and now, I couldn’t be more excited about releasing it.”

The song comes out during the perfect time, reminding us that although the world is experiencing darker days, artists are still writing and releasing music providing faith that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

Nights Like These follows the release of Stephanie’s previous singles Home, Travelers and Summer Fling, and 2020’s For a Reason.