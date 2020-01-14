Steep Canyon Rangers announce new album Be Still Moses to arrive in March

Steep Canyon Rangers will release new album Be Still Moses on 6th March 2020 via Yep Roc Records.

The 11-song collection will see the band, along with the Asheville Symphony, rework hits and rarities from their catalogue. It will include the title track, which was re-recorded with Boyz II Men and the Asheville Symphony.

The band has released a fresh take on Radio from their 2015 album of the same name. It’s available to stream and download now.

Be Still Moses began as a conversation between Asheville-based music producer Michael Selverne, Jessica Tomasin (of Echo Mountain recording studio) and David Whitehill, the executive director of the Asheville Symphony half a decade ago.

“It was such a cool yet unusual experience to work as a band on a collection of songs we’ve recorded over the years and have performed live hundreds of times, by adding the Asheville Symphony and producer Michael Selverne,” says Steep Canyon Rangers’ Woody Platt. “This brought the songs to a new place with an entirely new life and sound. We also recorded with the band in a truly live setting to capture the energy of the performance.”

“In 2015, I met David Whitehill, ED of the Asheville Symphony, who wanted to integrate the symphony with the larger Asheville music community by creating recording project for the symphony involving local musicians outside the classical community,” says Selverne. “We approached Woody [Platt] at Mountain Song Festival that year and he and the guys were onboard and eager. Woody and I spent a lot of time going back and forth about arrangements, arrangers and repertoire. The ease with which the Rangers deliver their music is deceptive because the guys are deeply talented and uniquely so. Messing with that is a daunting task but I still believed that the band could speak differently and still retain their character.”

The track list for Be Still Moses is:

1. Easy To Love (’Nobody Knows You,’ 2012)

2. Radio (‘Radio,’ 2015)

3. Be Still Moses (‘Lovin’ Pretty Women,’ 2007 – remastered w. Boyz II Men, 2019)

4. Call the Captain (‘Lovin’ Pretty Women,’ 2007)

5. Let Me Out of This Town (‘Out In The Open,’ 2018)

6. Blow Me Away (‘Radio,’ 2015)

7. Between Midnight and the Dawn (’Nobody Knows You,’ 2012)

8. Las Vegas (‘Tell The Ones I Love,’ 2013)

9. Farmers and Pharaohs (‘Out In The Open,’ 2018)

10. The Mountain’s Gonna Sing (‘Deep In The Shade,’ 2009)

11. Auden’s Train (‘Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers feat. Edie Brickell Live,’ 2014)

Steep Canyon Rangers will also tour throughout 2020, including UK dates in March with Steve Martin and Martin Short as follows:

Monday 9th March – Glasgow, SSE Hydro

Wednesday 11th March – Dublin, 3Arena

Thursday 12th March – Belfast, SSE Arena

Saturday 14th March – London, Royal Albert Hall

Sunday 15th March – London, Royal Albert Hall

Tuesday 17th March – Manchester, Arena

Wednesday 18th March – Birmingham Resorts World Arena