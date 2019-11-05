Sean McConnell announces UK and European tour for February 2020

Sean McConnell is heading back to the UK and Europe in 2020 for a headline tour.

Not content with having been here three times in 2019 – he opened shows for Ashley Monroe and Ashley McBryde, and performed at The Long Road – McConnell will be back for his first headline tour outside the USA in February 2020.

The run features thirteen dates including a London show at St Pancras Old Church. He will be showcasing new material along with songs from his critically acclaimed Secondhand Smoke.

Along with being a highly respected performer within the Americana and folk scenes, McConnell’s music is uniquely positioned to be familiar to country fans, having written songs for some of the genre’s biggest names, credited with some of the most significant hits of the last twelve months; including Little Big Town’s ‘The Daughters’ and Brett Young’s ‘Mercy’.

The full dates for the headline tour are:

7th February – Bristol, UK – The Crofters Rights

8th February – Glasgow, UK – The Poetry Club

9th February – Belfast, UK – Limelight 2

11th February – Dublin, IE – Whelan’s

12th February – Manchester, UK – Castle Hotel

13th February – London, UK – St Pancras Old Church

15th February – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso-Noord (Tuinzaal)

16th February – Berlin, DE – Musik & Frieden

17th February – Hamburg, DE – Nochtwache

19th February – Kristianstad, SE – Kulturkvarteret

20th February – Stockholm, SE – Twang

21st February – Falkenberg, SE – Tryckhallen

22nd February – Oslo, NO – Krosset

Tickets go on sale 8th November 2019 at 10am GMT.