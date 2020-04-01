Scotty McCreery moves UK and Ireland tour to October

Scotty McCreery has rescheduled his upcoming UK and Ireland tour to October.

The singer-songwriter was due to be over here in May but due to the coronavirus he had to push the dates back. In a statement Scotty said:

“I’ve really been looking forward to coming over this Spring, but my first priority is the health and safety of my fans, venue owners and staff, and my band and crew. It may be a few months later than we had originally planned, but I can’t wait to come over to the UK and Ireland in October and see everyone. We will all get through this together.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

All shows except for Bristol, England (originally set for May 19th) will be rescheduled to the new dates listed below. Original tickets remain valid.

Unfortunately, the Bristol show could not be rescheduled, so those tickets will be refunded. Ticketholders should contact their point of purchase for refund information.

“I’m so sorry Bristol,” said McCreery. “I am very disappointed that I’m not able to perform in your city on the rescheduled tour. I hope to be there on a future UK tour, and I hope some of you are able to come to our London show since it is now on a Saturday.”

The new dates are:

01/10/20 Manchester, England – O2 Ritz

03/10/20 London, England – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

05/10/20 Glasgow, Scotland – Old Fruitmarket

06/10/20 Belfast, Northern Ireland – The Limelight (SOLD OUT)

07/10/20 Dublin, Ireland – Academy

Tickets for the England and Scotland shows can be purchased at http://gigst.rs/ScottyM.

Tickets for the Dublin, Ireland show can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.ie.