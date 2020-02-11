Scotty McCreery announces full band shows for May

Scotty McCreery is heading back to the UK for three full band shows in May.

The Country star made his first trip to the UK last October as part of Country Music Week, and he’ll be back in May to perform in Manchester, Glasgow and London. On his last trip he added a second show after the first at Bush Hall sold-out so quickly.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This time round he’ll be playing bigger venues including the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London.

“I had such a great time last October and have been looking for an opportunity to come back and bring the whole band. I’ve talked to everyone about how welcoming the audiences were and how they knew the words to every song,” said McCreery. “I’m really looking forward to performing in Scotland on this trip as well as a few more new cities to be announced soon.”

The full dates are:

18/05/20 – Manchester, England O2 Ritz

24/05/20 – Glasgow, Scotland Old Fruitmarket

25/05/20 – London, England O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

These shows are promoted by SJM Concerts. Additional dates to be announced soon.

Tickets will go on sale beginning this Friday 14th February at 10am at http://gigst.rs/ScottyM. Both an O2 and C2C pre-sale will begin tomorrow (Wednesday, 12th February) at 10am.