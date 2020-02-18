Scotty McCreery adds Dublin and Belfast dates to May UK tour

Scotty McCreery‘s upcoming May UK tour is growing with new dates announced in Dublin and Belfast.

The Country star announced four shows last week – taking place in Manchester, Bristol, Glasgow and London – and due to demand he’s taking the tour over to Northern Ireland and Ireland! The new dates are 21st May at Ireland Academy in Dublin and 22nd May at The Limelight in Northern Ireland.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale this Friday, 21st February, at 9am from www.ticketmaster.ie. A Scotty McCreery Fan Club pre-sale will begin tomorrow (Wednesday 19th February) at 9am. To join the Scotty McCreery Fan Club and have access to the pre-sale, visit https://bit.ly/38r7F2r.

“I am beyond excited to come to Ireland and Northern Ireland this year. We’ve had tons of requests from fans there asking when we were coming. I’m happy to say we’ll be there in May, so come out and see us!” said McCreery. “In addition, the McCreerys are of Irish lineage, so I can’t wait to visit my ancestral homeland.”

Dublin & Belfast due to demand. Full dates below (updated artwork here):

18/05/20 – Manchester, England – O2 Ritz

19/05/20 – Bristol, England – O2 Academy

21/05/20 – Dublin, Ireland Academy – Dublin

22/05/20 – Belfast, Northern Ireland – The Limelight

24/05/20 – Glasgow, Scotland – Old Fruitmarket

25/05/20 – London, England – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire