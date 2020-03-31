Sara Evans to release memoir Born to Fly in September

Sara Evans will release her memoir Born to Fly on 8th September 2020 via Howard Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

The multi-platinum Country star will open up about her life and career for the first time as well as talk about what inspires her and how her faith keeps her strong. In the book she draws on stories from her own life, and shares wisdom on topics ranging from motherhood and marriage to finding your purpose.

“I am so excited to release my memoir this year,” says Evans. “With 2020 being the twentieth anniversary of my Born To Fly album release, which was such a pivotal project for me and my career on so many levels, this book really brings everything full circle. I am so proud of how it all came together and can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

News of the memoir’s release arrives following the recent announcement that Sara will be releasing new album Copy That on 15th May 2020. The album sees Sara covering 13 sonfgs that have inspired her life and career.

Over her career to date, Sara has achieved five number one singles – No Place That Far, Suds in the Bucker, A Real Fine Place to Start, Born to Fly and A Little Bit Stronger.

She is the fifth most-played female artist at country radio in nearly the last two decades and has picked up numerous awards. She has the platinum-selling studio albums Real Fine Place and Restless as well as the gold-certified projects Stronger and No Place That Far to her name.